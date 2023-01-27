Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Moment Paul Pelosi Is Knocked Out Cold After Being Bludgeoned With A Hammer During Home Invasion — Warning: Graphic

Shocking bodycam footage has been released showing the moment Paul Pelosi was savagely struck by a hammer-wielding assailant during a terrifying home invasion last October, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The newly-released video unveils two minutes of chaos as cops arrived at the San Francisco home of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul.

After the front door was opened, Paul could be seen standing next to his attacker. Both men were fighting over the hammer until the assailant — since revealed to be David DePape of Richmond — gained control of the tool and hit Paul with force.