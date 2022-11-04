NBC News PULLS Bombshell Report Claiming Nancy Pelosi's Husband Didn't Tell Police He Was In Danger Following Hammer Attack

NBC News is setting the record straight. The media outlet pulled an explosive report claiming Paul Pelosi didn't indicate that he was in any danger when cops showed up at his San Francisco home, RadarOnline.com has learned in a shocking turn of events on Friday.

People have questions after seeing the report was taken down, citing sources who claimed the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not signal that he was in distress when authorities arrived on the scene.