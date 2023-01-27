Drake's $75 Million L.A. Mansion Burglarized, Suspect Arrested After Being Spotted 'Carrying' Item From Rapper's Home

The suspect was long gone by the time police got there, leading to a neighborhood search. Hours later, cops arrested a man matching the suspect's description and carrying an item believed to be from Drake's home.

Sources told TMZ the rapper was not home when the intruder broke in.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Drake for comment.

This instance came months after an intruder was arrested in July for misdemeanor trespassing. More bizarre was the fact the 23-year-old suspect claimed Drake, 36, was his father.