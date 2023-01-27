Drake's $75 Million L.A. Mansion Burglarized, Suspect Arrested After Being Spotted 'Carrying' Item From Rapper's Home
A man allegedly broke into Drake's sprawling mansion in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Security claimed they saw the man carrying an item from the home as he was leaving the property Thursday night before cops arrived on the premises.
The suspect was long gone by the time police got there, leading to a neighborhood search. Hours later, cops arrested a man matching the suspect's description and carrying an item believed to be from Drake's home.
Sources told TMZ the rapper was not home when the intruder broke in.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Drake for comment.
This instance came months after an intruder was arrested in July for misdemeanor trespassing. More bizarre was the fact the 23-year-old suspect claimed Drake, 36, was his father.
RadarOnline.com previously learned the Hotline Bling hitmaker shelled out $75 million for the former home of Take That boy bander Robbie Williams last March.
Drake's 24,260-square-foot Tuscan-style estate is Beverly Hills-adjacent and comes with 10 bedrooms and an impressive 18 bathrooms seated on 20 acres of land.
The Benedict Canyon property is set behind a long private driveway and features a brick motor court and an 11-car garage. Inside the abode are plenty of luxurious amenities, including an elevator, wine cellar, gym, and game room.
In a December interview with online casino Stake, Drake spoke about his fame and how it comes with peaks and pitfalls.
After more than a decade in the limelight, the One Dance rapper said he learned how to tune out the critics.
"I feel like I finally found this comfort point where I'm able to genuinely disconnect from all the noise of the world and be able to live my own life," Drake shared. "I'm able to enjoy my life simultaneously while being at the forefront of pop culture."
"I'm almost a character in people's movies, and therefore, there's a running dialogue," he continued, shrugging it off. "There's jokes. You're either the villain to some people or hero to some people. It is what it is. It just comes with the territory."