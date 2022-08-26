Fake Drake Vs. Real! Look-Alike Claims Rapper Threatened To Slap Him 'For Free' After Hotel Showdown

A Drake look-alike claimed the Wants and Needs rapper threatened to hit him — for no extra charge — after an awkward confrontation at a Miami hotel, Radar has learned.

"I pulled up to Drake's hotel with my management. Let's just say it wasn't very inviting," Fake Drake, AKA Izzy, said. "They just tried coming at us, so I ended up texting him, telling him about the fight and he said he's gonna pull up and slap me for free."