Good Riddance! Drake Granted Permanent Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Drake is safe from his alleged stalker for at least a few years after a judge granted his restraining order request, ordering the woman to stay away from the rapper and his family until at least 2025, Radar has recently learned.

In a positive development that is sure to leave Drake sighing with relief, a judge overseeing the case between the 35-year-old rapper and his alleged stalker Mesha Collins approved Drake’s request to make the temporary order into a permanent one.