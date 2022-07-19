Intruder Arrested At Drake's New L.A. Pad, 23-Year-Old Man Claims Rapper Is His Father

The God's Plan rapper has been in Sweden and allegedly dodging his legal woes. Social media went wild with a report that Drake was arrested at a nightclub in Stockholm; however, an insider denied the claim to RadarOnline.com.

"How Canadians be pulling up in Sweden if they don’t free Drake,” one fan reacted. “Joe Biden coming in to free Drake to boost his approval rating,” shared another. “Free drake don’t even sound real to say out loud like wtf is goin on inna world rn,” added a third.