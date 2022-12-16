Drake & Tekashi 69 Among Rappers Named As Potential Defense Witnesses In 2018 Murder Case Of XXXTentacion
Drake and Tekashi 69 are among the rappers scheduled to be called as potential defense witnesses in the upcoming murder case of XXXTentacion, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The two rappers were among a number of other hip-hop stars to be called as potential witnesses when Dedrick Williams, who is accused of being involved in XXXTentacion's June 2018 death, faces trial on January 9.
According to the defense witness list submitted by prosecutors on Tuesday, other rappers scheduled to be called include Joe Budden and members of the hip-hop Migos.
The late Migos member Takeoff was also initially set to be called as a potential defense witness in XXXTentacion’s murder case before the 28-year-old was murdered in Houston, Texas on the morning of November 1 last month.
"The State cannot adequately prepare to depose Defendant's witnesses and/or prepare for trial without the Defendant's disclosure of the witnesses' basic contact information," the Tuesday motion filed by the prosecutors seeking contact information for the rappers read.
"This deliberate, late disclosure by Defense is also exacerbated by the fact that discovery was filed two weeks before Christmas and mere weeks before trial,” the motion added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, XXXTentacion – whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy – was shot to death on June 18, 2018 while leaving a motorcycle shop in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Williams, along with three other suspects named Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome, have all been charged in the 20-year-old KING rapper’s murder.
The four men are suspected of murdering XXXTentacion for $50,000 the rapper withdrew from the bank shortly before visiting the Pompano Beach motorcycle store on June 18.
Boatright is suspected of being the gunman that killed XXXTentacion, while Williams was reportedly spotted on a surveillance camera inside the motorcycle store moments before the Look at Me! rapper was fatally gunned down.
Williams is also accused of driving the SUV the four suspects used to flee the crime scene.
Williams later told police that although he was in the RIVA Motorsports shop before the murder, he did not know his alleged accomplices intended to rob and then murder XXXTentacion.