FBI 'Panicked’ After Losing Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger For ‘15 Alarming Hours’ On Cross-Country Road Trip

Suspected Idaho quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger was being tracked by an FBI surveillance team as he drove across the country to his parent’s house, but the team lost him for “several alarming hours,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to authorities, they planned on tracking Kohberger, 28, as he and his father, Michael Kohberger, drove more than 2,500 miles to their family's Pennsylvania home for the holidays.