Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."
The insider claimed that "Evie has not seen nor heard from Carter since."
Paris, 41, announced they welcomed their son last week via surrogate. However, the name has not been released. Meanwhile, Evie fears she'll never meet her baby brother.
Despite never speaking to her father, the child reached out in a letter asking to be a part of his wedding to Paris. Her wishes allegedly fell on deaf ears.
"The internationally published open letter she wrote to him last year, with the help of her therapeutic team, went unanswered," the source shared with Daily Mail. "Thus, all 'their' hands are dirty in Evie's abandonment. Carter ignored a little girl's courageous overture for a relationship. His entire supposedly tight-knit family has ignored her too.
"It speaks volumes to the overall character of both Paris and Carter's elitist and affluent families. Shame on them for hurting an innocent child," the insider shared.
Carter doesn't deny Evie is his, pressing that he pays child support after the story of his secret child broke in 2021.
“The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so,” his rep shared at the time.
When it comes to child support, the source claims it's pennies when compared to his life with the hotel heiress.
"It's not even close. He buys fancy trips and diamonds for his wife and a million-dollar nursery for his newborn," the insider scoffed, adding that Evie is thriving despite the circumstances.
"Instead of buying designer doggies and handbags, she (Evie) volunteers her time working with animal rescue organizations, because she loves any opportunity to interact with animals.
"And while she hasn't given up hope that her father will come around, she is keen to heal through helping other kids like herself deal with the ambiguous grief absentee parents (like Carter) inflict upon their children.
"Despite the comparable global level of rejection she is experiencing at the hands of her own father and stepmother, she is strong, brilliant and empathetic," the pal said, sharing it's Carter and Paris' loss.
"She feels more sorry for them than she does herself. Because they are 'missing something inside their hearts. And as a consequence, they are missing out on one of the most important things in life, something all their trust fund-leveraged millions cannot buy: a relationship with her," they shared.
According to the source, all Evie wants from her father and stepmother is love.
"Carter has never once acknowledged Evie or given her so much as a birthday card or a Christmas present," the pal alleged. "Evie doesn't really care. She just wants a relationship with him."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Paris' rep for comment.