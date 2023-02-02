Nick Carter Countersues Sexual Assault Accuser For $2 Million In Damages, Calls It A Smear Campaign

Now Nick has countersued, saying he won’t allow himself to be smeared by Ruth’s accusations, which he fiercely denies, and states her lawsuit is the culmination of a years-long conspiracy to take him down, TMZ has reported.

The court documents go on to say that Nick believes Ruth was coached by a father and daughter, Jerome and Melissa Schuman, to make these false claims about him and it was all part of an extortion attempt.

Nick also states all three of them were trying to take advantage of the #MeToo movement.