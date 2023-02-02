'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers' Brother Dead At 32, Funeral Service To Be Held As Tributes Pour In
Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers is mourning the sudden loss of her brother, Conner Harry Flowers, following his death at the age of 32.
Olivia has yet to release a public statement, but RadarOnline.com confirmed his tragic passing after an alleged social media account belonging to her fellow SC alum Thomas Ravenel shared a heartfelt tribute.
"RIP Conner Flowers 2/9/1990-1/30/2023," a message posted via Facebook and Instagram read alongside a collage of throwback photos. "Words can't describe how rare and remarkable you were. You will be terribly missed by those to whom you were so kind and selfless towards. My sincere sympathies to your broken-hearted family."
An obituary for Conner also appeared to have a note for the Flowers family from Olivia's Southern Charm costar Taylor Ann Green, reading, "Please know how heartbroken we are for your unspeakable loss. We are holding you in our hearts and prayers for the peace, comfort and strength of God to carry you through."
Conner's birthday was right around the corner, and his cause of death is unknown at this time.
RadarOnline.com has learned a visitation will be held between 6 to 8 PM on February 4 in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. The following day, loved ones will gather for a funeral service held in his honor between 3 to 4 PM on February 5.
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel confirmed the family will be there Saturday. They said Flowers should arrive no later than 3:30 that day.
Bravo did not comment when reached out to by RadarOnline.com.
- Another One Bites The Dust: 'Southern Charm' Star Naomie Olindo Exits Show, Won't Return For Season 9
- Bravo Paychecks Dried Up: Ex-'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Launches OnlyFans After Being Fired
- 'No-Shows' & 'Poor' Treatment Of Staff: Real Reason Behind 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Firing Exposed
Fans of Olivia got to meet her parents, Garry and Robin Flowers, on season 8 of the hit reality show.
Prior to that, viewers were introduced to Olivia and Conner on MTV's Teen Cribs when Olivia was 17 and Conner was 19.
Olivia is a newcomer on Southern Charm, having showcased her relationship with ex Austen Kroll in past episodes. More recently, she appeared to confirm her return for season 9, uploading some videos to her Instagram Story alongside a film crew in January 2023.
RIP, Conner.