Another One Bites The Dust: 'Southern Charm' Star Naomie Olindo Exits Show, Won't Return For Season 9
She's gone just as quickly as she returned. After making a one-season comeback, Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo is apparently out of the hit Bravo show's returning cast, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The announcement came in the wake of the shocking news that fellow co-star Kathryn Dennis was fired over her alleged poor treatment of the show's staffers and a history of no-shows for filming.
Southern Charm fans can expect an addition to the season 9 cast, with Madison LeCroy's confirmation that she'll be "back full throttle."
While Bravo has not released an official premiere date for season 9 — or an official cast list — an insider confirmed Naomie's departure to Page Six.
Naomie was introduced as a supporting cast member from seasons 3 through 5 when she dated full-time castmate Craig Conover before she moved on to now ex-boyfriend Metul Shah in 2018.
- 'Southern Charm' Star Naomie Olindo Fires Back At Ex-Colleague's 'Defamatory' Lawsuit With Bombshell Extortion & Theft Claims
- 'Southern Charm' Star Naomie Olindo Faces Fraud & Breach Of Contract Lawsuit From Ex-Business Partner Over Fashion Brand
- ‘Southern Charm’ Star Naomie Olindo Returning For Season 8 Following Breakup From Boyfriend Metul Shah
While things heated up between Naomie and Shah, she made the decision to exit the show before filming season 7.
After Naomie relocated to New York City to live with him, she moved back to Charleston just 10 days later when she allegedly discovered her former beau had "betrayed" her. Shah was accused of being unfaithful to Naomie.
Ready to start a new chapter, the then-former Southern Charm star rejoined the reality show for season 8.
Naomie's return was short-lived, though, as an insider confirmed she'll join the rapidly growing number of ex-cast members who gave up their time in the Bravo limelight for good.
In addition to Naomie, Kathryn will also not return for the latest season but has found another source of revenue with her OnlyFans page, where she charges $14.99/month for access to her exclusive content.
Cameran Eubanks, who had been a main figure on the show since its first season, announced her exit in 2020. The real estate broker-turned-Southern Charmer admitted that her "priorities had changed" since she first joined the cast.
Chelsea Meissner also left during the same time as Cameran and Naomie's first leave of absence.