Late 'Boyz N The Hood' Director John Singleton’s $6 Million Estate To Be Split Between His 7 Children
John Singleton left behind over $6 million in assets at the time of his death and the money will be split between his children, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Singleton’s mother, Sheila Ward, has submitted her final report as an administrator of the late director’s estate.
The famed director and movie producer died in 2019 at the age of 51 after suffering multiple strokes.
In the final report, Ward revealed after handling debts and selling off assets the estate value is listed as $6,858,541.41. The assets include a Los Angeles home, a 1999 Lexus, a 2003 Mercedes Benz, and a 2012 sailboat all worth a total of $2.3 million.
Singleton had a 70% interest in Crunk Pictures, LLC, and owned New Deal Productions worth $3.2 million. His retirement accounts are worth $1.1 million, and he had $31k in various bank accounts. His company New Deal Production had personal property worth $156k including a $75k Tupac painting and a $50k lowrider used in his film Baby Boy.
Ward said her late son had personal property including boxes of comics worth an estimated $15k. In addition, Singleton had a ton of expensive comic book art including one of Wolverine worth $15k and another of Peter Parker with Mary Jane worth $10k
- Late Director John Singleton Left Behind A $75k Tupac Painting, $50k Lowrider Used In 'Baby Boy' & Thousands Of Comics
- John Singleton’s Mom Fighting His Ex & Daughter Over $1.4 Million Demand
- Late Director John Singleton’s Daughter Demands $1 Million From Estate, Baby Mama Seeks $438k For Back Child Support
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Singleton’s will left his entire estate to his oldest daughter Justice. The director had failed to amend the will after having his other children. However, the family agreed that all the children will be beneficiaries to the estate.
As a result, Justice, along with Selensol, Hadar, Maasai, Cleopatra, Isis, and Seven will all be entitled to a cut of the estate. The payouts to the children will be reduced for Maasi and Mohandas who had student loan payments handled by the estate.
Maasai will receive his father’s comic book collection while Justice will take his print of Miles Davis and another of Richard Pryor. Ward asked the court to award her $81k for her work on the estate.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Cleopatra filed a $1 million creditor claim in the case claiming her dad failed to maintain a life insurance policy for her. However, it seems that the dispute has been worked out after Ward rejected the claim.