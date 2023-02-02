'Just Pick A New Name': Rock Band 'OK Go!' Fires Back At Food Manufacturer's Lawsuit

The food production company asked a Minnesota federal judge to side to declare that their product, OK GO!, did not violate the band's trademarked name.

OK Go's lead singer and guitarist Damian Kulash called the move "enraging."

"It’s enraging… It seems like such cut-and-dry bullying," Kulash told Variety on the trademark drama. "There are so many other things you could call your f------ cereal. Just pick one. Nobody looks good in this."

"Just pick a new name," the lead singer added.

To argue against the band's accusation, Post Foods attempted to argue a concept known to trademark litigation as the "likelihood of confusion," which is used to determine a trademark's devaluation compared to a similar name or product.