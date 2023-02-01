Late Director John Singleton Left Behind A $75k Tupac Painting, $50k Lowrider Used In 'Baby Boy' & Thousands Of Comics
John Singleton owned a bunch of priceless memorabilia when he passed— including the famous lowrider bike used in his film Baby Boy and boxes of classic comic books, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Singleton’s estate, which is run by his mom Sheila Ward, filed an updated list of assets the director left behind when he died.
The Boyz N The Hood director died in 2019 at the age of 51 after suffering multiple strokes.
Ward revealed that his estate has possession of Singleton’s property including a painting of Tupac Shakur used in the film Baby Boy worth $75k. Tupac was originally set to star in the film.
In addition, there are several other paintings worth $8k, an original Boyz N The Hood poster worth $700, the lowrider cruiser bicycle also used in the film Baby Boy worth an estimated $50k, and 13 director script binders worth $6,500.
The scripts are from Singleton’s work on the film Poetic Justice along with projects Shaft, Black Snake Moan, and Hustle & Flow. In total, the assets are worth an estimated $156,700.
Singleton’s mom listed another $15k worth of property from his home including collectibles. The director had one box of 168 comic books including DC comics like Swamp Thing and Black Panther.
Another box had 170 comics with everything from Batman, Bat Girls and Dark Knight. A third box had 166 additional comics including issues of Captain America and X-Men. In total, Singleton had 13 boxes of comic books.
Singleton’s assets also include a Miles Davis poster worth $20, 896 laserdisc movies and a wood bookshelf worth $9k.
The director’s mother listed 7 personal journals that he wrote during the production of various films. His estate noted John was “a famous movie director, who had a major impact on the movie industry and movie history” when noting the journals as worth $3,500.
Singleton’s mom said the director had around $31k in his bank accounts.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Singleton’s mom rejected creditors’ claims filed by the director’s ex and his daughter.
As we first reported, Singleton had 7 exes who he shared children with. One of the women was named Vestria D. Barlow.
Vestria said she was owed $438k in back child support. In 2001, Singleton was ordered to pay $3,875 to his ex for two children, a son named Maasai and a daughter named Cleopatra.
Cleopatra filed her own creditor’s claim which accused Singleton of failing to maintain a $1 million life insurance policy. As a result, she demanded the estate pay her out.
The battle is ongoing.