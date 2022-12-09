'No One Should Be Fooled': Nick Carter Fires Back At Autistic Woman Suing Him Over Alleged 2001 Assault
Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter has come out swinging against allegations he sexually assaulted an autistic woman at one of his shows in 2001, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, a woman named Shannon Ruth held a press conference to announce her lawsuit against the pop star.
Ruth said she was 17 when she attended one of BSB’s shows in Tacoma, WA. She said she waited in the autograph line when she was invited back to the tour bus.
In the suit, Ruth, who has autism and cerebral palsy, said Carter provided her a drink that he called the “VIP juice.”
She said Carter eventually took her to the bathroom where he allegedly ordered her to perform oral sex on him. Ruth said she cried the entire time.
Ruth said she was then taken to a bedroom and further sexually assaulted. The alleged victim said the pop star threatened to turn others against her if she told anyone.
Ruth said she was a virgin at the time of the alleged assault. Further, she said she contracted HPV after the encounter.
The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages.
Now, Nick’s attorney Michael Hotlz has released a bombshell statement in response to the lawsuit. He said, “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue."
"Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize.”
After his lawyer denied the accusations, Carter, 42, was seen out in New York City with a big smile on his face. In photos, obtained by Daily Mail, the singer was seen with his Backstreet Boys as they hung out against the Empire State Building.
The band’s holiday special was canceled by ABC after the lawsuit was filed.
For the past couple of weeks, Carter has been mourning the loss of his brother Aaron.