Nick Carter Accused Of Sexual Battery Of Minor With Autism & Cerebral Palsy In Explosive Lawsuit Weeks After Brother's Death
Nick Carter has been sued for sexual battery by a woman claiming she was a minor when the Backstreet Boys alum allegedly assaulted her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Legal documents state that Shannon Ruth, then 17, was invited by Carter to his tour bus after a concert in Tacoma, Washington, while waiting in the autograph line back in 2001.
According to Ruth, who has autism and cerebral palsy, she was offered a beverage at one point.
Carter allegedly gave her "red-colored drink," which she said tasted off, and the singer apparently called it "VIP juice."
She claimed Carter later brought her to the bus' bathroom, and ordered her to perform oral sex on him, alleging the assault had continued after on a bed.
Following the alleged incident, she claimed to have warned him about going public, stating that he threatened her against doing so.
The docs state that Ruth was a virgin before and had contracted HPV afterward, according to TMZ, and she's now seeking damages.
"This accusation is categorically false, Nick is focusing on his family and mourning the death of his brother," a source close to the A Very Backstreet Christmas performer told the outlet.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Carter.
Prior to the shocking lawsuit, Carter was previously accused of sexual assault in 2017 for an alleged incident that took place in the early 2000s when she was 18 and he was 22.
He later addressed the allegations in a statement, stating she had "never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual."
No charges were ever filed.
As we previously reported, the Carter family has been rocked by trials and tribulations in recent weeks.
Nick's younger brother, Aaron, was tragically found dead on November 5 at his home in Southern California.
He was only 34, leaving behind a young son, Prince.
Nick issued an emotional statement mourning the passing of his sibling, saying that despite their "complicated relationship" over the years, his love for Aaron "never ever faded."
"I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know," he continued. "I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth ... God, please take care of my baby brother."