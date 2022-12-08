Nick Carter Accused Of Sexual Battery Of Minor With Autism & Cerebral Palsy In Explosive Lawsuit Weeks After Brother's Death

Nick Carter has been sued for sexual battery by a woman claiming she was a minor when the Backstreet Boys alum allegedly assaulted her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Legal documents state that Shannon Ruth, then 17, was invited by Carter to his tour bus after a concert in Tacoma, Washington, while waiting in the autograph line back in 2001.

According to Ruth, who has autism and cerebral palsy, she was offered a beverage at one point.

Carter allegedly gave her "red-colored drink," which she said tasted off, and the singer apparently called it "VIP juice."