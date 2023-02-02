Alex Murdaugh Trial: Cellphone Video Reveals Three Voices At Property On Night Of Brutal Slayings, Allegedly Disproves Father's Alibi

The murder trial of former prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh continued with a scathing day in court. The prosecution introduced cellphone video taken from the night of the murders that captured three voices, which state attorneys used as an attempt to discredit the father's alibi, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alex, 54, was charged with the murders of his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, after they were brutally killed at the family's private hunting ranch on June 7, 2021.

The father alleged that after he took a nap and visited his mother's home, he returned to find the lifeless bodies of his wife and son.