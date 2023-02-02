Alex Murdaugh Trial: Cellphone Video Reveals Three Voices At Property On Night Of Brutal Slayings, Allegedly Disproves Father's Alibi
The murder trial of former prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh continued with a scathing day in court. The prosecution introduced cellphone video taken from the night of the murders that captured three voices, which state attorneys used as an attempt to discredit the father's alibi, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alex, 54, was charged with the murders of his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, after they were brutally killed at the family's private hunting ranch on June 7, 2021.
The father alleged that after he took a nap and visited his mother's home, he returned to find the lifeless bodies of his wife and son.
Alex sobbed heavily as cellphone footage played for the courtroom. According to the Daily Mail, the footage was allegedly captured at around 8:44 PM on June 7, mere minutes before Paul was fatally shot around 8:50 PM.
Alex's son allegedly recorded the footage that captured a third person at the property's dog kennels, where Paul's body was discovered.
The 22-year-old suffered a fatal shotgun blast to the head. The prosecution argued that the third voice featured in the footage was Alex.
In the footage, Paul's voice can be heard as he spoke to a dog while he tried to film its wagging tail. In the background, a woman's voice, believed to be Maggie, could also be heard — while a third voice was also detected.
The prosecution called Lt. Britt Dove, a police cellphone expert, to the stand to testify on the footage.
While Dove was unable to exactly pinpoint the person behind each voice, he claimed "because they are so different" he was able to come to the conclusion that the third person was Alex, rather than Maggie, Paul, or the family's older son, Buster.
The claim directly went against Alex's interpretation of events that night.
The former attorney-turned-suspect stated he last saw his wife and son alive when they had dinner together that same June night.
Alex claimed he returned to the gruesome crime scene after he made a visit to his mother's house. The suspect called the police to report the crime at 10:07 PM, less than 2 hours after the cellphone video was taken.
When police arrived, body camera footage showed that Alex was dressed in a pristine white t-shirt — which the prosecution used to further their claim that the father allegedly plotted to kill his family members to deflect from serious financial accusations against him.
The prosecution alleged that Alex killed Maggie and Paul, changed his clothes, and went to his mother's to establish an alibi.
A previous witness testified to shell casings found at the crime scene, which he claimed matched two brands of ammunition taken from Alex's extensive weapons collection.
As the prosecution continued to introduce evidence against Alex, the defense team scrambled to reconcile the damning claims.
In addition to the murder allegation against Alex, mysterious past deaths associated with the Murdaughs have resurfaced as Paul and Maggie's deaths magnified the family's established history — and power — in South Carolina's Low Country.