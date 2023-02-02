Two Memphis Brothers Claim One Of Charged Cops In Tyre Nichols' Death Pulled A Gun On Them

Police cars had surrounded them at the time, prompting the siblings to flee as they had a small amount of marijuana on them and had been smoking that evening.

Harris and Hervey feared arrest as they also had a registered handgun in their possession, they told NBC News, noting Harris crashed their car after evading the police for roughly two miles.

"I got scared," Harris said. "When I got out [of] the car and tried to run, that's when Officer Emmitt grabbed me. He slammed me on the ground and pulled his gun out."