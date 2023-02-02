Your tip
Two Memphis Brothers Claim One Of Charged Cops In Tyre Nichols' Death Pulled A Gun On Them

Feb. 1 2023, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Two brothers from Memphis claim one of the charged cops in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them back in 2020, RadarOnline.com has learned.

24-year-old Glenn Harris and Demarius Hervey, 27, detailed their run-in with now-fired officer Emmitt Martin III. They said it unfolded while they were standing outside a downtown gas station three years ago in August.

Police cars had surrounded them at the time, prompting the siblings to flee as they had a small amount of marijuana on them and had been smoking that evening.

Harris and Hervey feared arrest as they also had a registered handgun in their possession, they told NBC News, noting Harris crashed their car after evading the police for roughly two miles.

"I got scared," Harris said. "When I got out [of] the car and tried to run, that's when Officer Emmitt grabbed me. He slammed me on the ground and pulled his gun out."

"I'll blow your face off," Martin allegedly said. Harris never filed a complaint claiming the officer used excessive force as his main priority was to get out of jail.

An affidavit of complaint signed by officer E. Martin showed that Harris was accused of possession of a handgun while under the influence, reckless driving, driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled license, leaving the scene of an accident, and evading arrest.

He had over $2,960 dollars, according to the affidavit, which also mentioned that police found a scale and a gun with 15 rounds "in the magazine."

"He was in the wrong, he wasn't supposed to pull a gun on me," Harris said.

Attorney Arthur Horne revealed they are undecided at this time about whether or not they will try to take legal action amid the news of Nichols' death.

Officer Martin

Martin was among the five officers fired and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in relation to Nichols' fatal beating during a traffic stop on January 7 alongside Desmond Mills Jr., Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Justin Smith.

Nichols was hospitalized in critical condition and sadly succumbed to his injuries three days later.

RadarOnline.com has since confirmed a sixth Memphis police officer was relieved of duty as the investigation continues.

