‘They’ve Been Seeing A Lot Of Each Other’: Selena Gomez's ‘No Pressure’ Romance With The Chainsmokers Star Drew Taggart Heating Up, Sources Claim
Selena Gomez has been playing coy about her relationship with Drew Taggart but sources revealed the singer has become smitten, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After rumors swirled that Gomez was dating The Chainsmokers’ star, the singer took to Instagram. In a since-deleted Jan. 19 post, the 30-year-old insisted she was still “single”.
She looked anything but while strolling hand in hand with the 33-year-old on Jan 21, following the pair’s second intimate date in a week.
Now a source revealed that the Only Murders in the Building actress has decided she’s ready to go public with her new leading man. “It’s still very casual, of course,” said an insider, “but they’ve been seeing a lot of each other lately and anyone can tell Selena likes the guy.”
Selena has been open about her wariness of high-profile relationships since her devastating 2018 breakup with Justin Bieber, who she famously dated on-off for eight years. The singer has called the split “the worst possible heartbreak ever” and confessed she felt “haunted” by the relationship.
Still, she recently hinted at a newfound optimism, insisting in November she’d “rather continue to get my heart broken than to not feel at all…I still believe and I still hope.”
“She’s ready to get out there again,” said a source of Selena, who’s been linked to Niall Horan and Charlie Puth, but hasn’t seriously dated anyone since The Weeknd in 2017. She met Drew, most recently involved with Eve Jobs, through music-industry connections.
“He’s someone she can relate to,” said the source. “They like each other’s company and they’ve just seeing where it goes, no pressure.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gomez said about her breakup, “I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn’t afraid anymore.”
She added, “I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the [hat], it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”