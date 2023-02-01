Your tip
Singer Babyface Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife $37,500 Per Month In Divorce Settlement

Feb. 1 2023, Published 6:56 p.m. ET

R&B singer and music producer Babyface reached a divorce settlement agreement with his ex-wife and will pay $37,000 per month in support to his former spouse, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Babyface, 64, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds, reached the deal with his ex, Nicole Pantenburg.

Unlike most high-profile divorces, Babyface and Pantenburg entered into their divorce finalization on amicable terms.

According to The Blast, the former Dancing with the Stars announced he separated from his now ex-wife in the summer of 2021.

The singer made the decision to end his marriage and officially filed for divorce days later.

While married, the couple welcomed one child together, a daughter, Peyton, 14.

Babyface and the That 70's Show actress agreed to joint legal and joint physical custody of the 14-year-old.

In addition to child custody terms, the exes reached an agreement on both spousal and child support amounts.

Per the terms of their divorce settlement, Babyface will pay Pantenburg $37,000 in spousal and child support payments each month.

The agreement also detailed future financial arrangements that Babyface will be on the hook for.

Babyface also agreed to maintain lease payments for Pantenburg's Cadillac Escalade, as well as its monthly car insurance note.

The co-parents also looked to their daughter's future education and established terms for financial responsibility for both parents.

Babyface agreed to cover 65% of the cost for his daughter to visit and tour prospective colleges.

The remaining 35% of their daughter's expenses on future trips will be covered by her mother, who also agreed to pay the full cost of her own travel and accommodations for said college visits.

While the settlement featured Babyface fronting the brunt of expenses, the singer has booked upcoming performances that will no doubt help alleviate his future costs.

The singer is scheduled to perform alongside soulful country singer Chris Stapleton at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs battle it out on February 12.

Pop sensation Rhianna is expected to wow viewers with her highly anticipated half-time performance.

Stapleton will deliver the National Anthem prior to kickoff and Babyface will serenade the crowd with his rendition of America the Beautiful.

Babyface has two children from a previous marriage to model Tracey Edmonds.

