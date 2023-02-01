Twitter CEO Elon Musk Branded A 'War Criminal' By Russian State TV Host After Starlink Satellite Donations

One snippet from the broadcast was translated and shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Solovyov did not mince words while commenting on Musk and how 20,000 Starlink satellite units have been donated to Ukraine since Vladimir Putin launched his Russian invasion in February.

"Well, objectively speaking, because those technology and those satellites that he supplies, and those terminals, it's all now being used to create attack drones of various power degrees," he said after labeling the new Twitter CEO a war criminal.