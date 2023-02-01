Twitter CEO Elon Musk Branded A 'War Criminal' By Russian State TV Host After Starlink Satellite Donations
A video of Russian-state TV host Vladimir Solovyov speaking out against Elon Musk has gone viral, RadarOnline.com has learned, in which he slammed the SpaceX CEO over his company's support for Ukraine.
One snippet from the broadcast was translated and shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
Solovyov did not mince words while commenting on Musk and how 20,000 Starlink satellite units have been donated to Ukraine since Vladimir Putin launched his Russian invasion in February.
"Well, objectively speaking, because those technology and those satellites that he supplies, and those terminals, it's all now being used to create attack drones of various power degrees," he said after labeling the new Twitter CEO a war criminal.
"And we have to deal with them seriously, with this space group, and with everyone like that militarist Elon Musk," added Solovyov.
It was quite a different tune than last October when Musk garnered some praise on Russian-state TV for his proposal aimed at establishing peace, which involved redoing elections under United Nations supervision in the four Ukrainian regions that Putin said he annexed last year.
Plus, it involved Crimea remaining part of Russia, that water supply to Crimea is assured, and for Ukraine to stay neutral in affairs between Russia and the West.
- Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
- Vladimir Putin's 'Fascist Police' Arrest Couple & Take Their Young Son After Anti-War Comments Were 'Overheard' At Restaurant
- Vladimir Putin's Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Brags He Is Turning Russian Criminals Into 'Real Cannibals' Before Sending Them To Ukraine
His peace plan was met with mixed reviews at the time. "Musk reminds us that people in those regions want to be a part of Russia," said anchor Olga Skabeyeva.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian diplomat Andrij Melnyk was among those who slammed Musk's suggestion. "F--- off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk," he tweeted.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also sounded off via Twitter, sharing a poll that read. "Which @elonmusk do you like more?" There were two options that allowed users to choose between one who "supports Ukraine" and one who "supports Russia."
"Elon Musk has no idea what he is talking about. Wrong on every point," claimed political scientist Anders Ostlund.
"There can only be peace if Russia is beaten, pushed out of Ukraine, Ukraine and war victims compensated, deported civilians returned and war criminals prosecuted."