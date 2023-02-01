Vladimir Putin's Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Brags He Is Turning Russian Criminals Into 'Real Cannibals' Before Sending Them To Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief was caught bragging about how he is turning his soldiers into “real cannibals” before sending the men to fight on the frontlines in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, who served as “Putin’s chef” before creating the Wagner Private Military Company in 2014, spoke out this week to showcase how he trains his nearly 50,000 mercenaries after they are released from prison and placed under his direction.
According to Prigozhin, the majority of his mercenaries are trained in the Russian village of Molkino before being deployed to assist Putin’s more formal forces in Ukraine.
In Molkino, Putin’s mercenary chief allegedly trains his men to become “real cannibals” before shipping them off over the Ukrainian border to fight on the frontlines of the ongoing war.
“This is a supplementary training base for our fighters,” he said in a newly released video as dozens of Wagner troops are seen conducting combat drills behind him.
“The primary training is in Molkino, and here experienced fighters are given additional training in their specialties,” Prigozhin continued. “So they raise young eagles there, and here they make real cannibals.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prigozhin himself was once a Russian convict when he was arrested in 1981 for robbery and fraud.
After being released from prison in 1990, the now 61-year-old mercenary chief made a name for himself in the restaurant and catering business before amassing a multi-billion fortune and becoming a close confidante to Putin.
During Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Prigozhin began recruiting Russian convicts to fight as mercenaries under his supervision.
He offered the convicts-turned-mercenaries contracts that guarantee their freedom if they survive in Ukraine for at least six months.
Most recently, Prigozhin came under fire from Putin and other top brass Kremlin officials when it was revealed the mercenary chief referred to Moscow’s generals as “a bunch of clowns.”
“Female war correspondents go into the absolute heat of war,” Prigozhin fumed in a video released last week. “Jail inmates fight better than units of the Guards. Servicemen with broken spines pass on their military experience at training camps, moving around like robots.”
“And a bunch of clowns try to teach fighters exhausted with hard military labor how many times they ought to shave — and what kind of perfume they must use to greet high commanders,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Prigozhin has also recently been accused of executing and castrating his own soldiers in an effort to discipline his forces and keep them from surrendering or fleeing their positions in Ukraine.
The 61-year-old mercenary chief is also reportedly being eyed to succeed Putin should the 70-year-old Russian leader step down, be ousted from power or die in office while the war against Ukraine rages on.