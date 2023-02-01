King Charles III To BREAK SILENCE On Son Harry's Bombshell Memoir In Tell-All Interview Before Coronation, Sources Claim
King Charles III opted to remain silent amid bombshell revelations made by his youngest son, Harry, with the release of his memoir Spare — but that could soon be changing.
RadarOnline.com has learned the monarch is considering speaking out and sharing his side of the story as the royal family drama rages on years after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their senior roles in a groundbreaking move.
Insiders revealed the British ruler has been gearing up for a BBC interview ahead of his coronation on May 6, which could be a fitting opportunity to clear the air.
"Plans are already up and running for coronation coverage at the BBC, including the profile on the monarch," said a tipster.
Palace aides are concerned about the line of questioning, sources claimed to The Mirror, but Charles is said to still be mulling over the interview offer.
However, there are some concerns because touching on any of the past drama with Harry and Meghan could be a risky move as it could cause further animosity.
"Even one small comment on Harry and Meghan would make worldwide news. It could also prompt a response from Harry, which would be unpredictable, like so much. Everything is very delicate," said the source.
It is speculated BBC could use broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, a longtime friend of Charles, to do the interview as they have already built up a rapport.
It's widely reported that Harry and Markle will indeed be welcome at Charles' coronation.
However, a friend of the royals, historian Hugo Vickers, speculated that Harry won't show up without some compromises first.
"Harry has made it clear that he has certain conditions before he will accept any invitation," she told Page Six. "It is always possible to reconcile if both parties are willing to do so."
Meanwhile, sources said all of the drama involving Harry and Charles has deeply concerned the monarch's eldest son, Harry's brother, Prince William.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned the Prince of Wales' biggest fear is that it will take a terrible toll on Charles' health, insiders alleged.
"William is keeping a vigilant eye on King Charles," they shared. "His health is an ongoing conversation behind palace doors."