King Charles III To BREAK SILENCE On Son Harry's Bombshell Memoir In Tell-All Interview Before Coronation, Sources Claim

However, there are some concerns because touching on any of the past drama with Harry and Meghan could be a risky move as it could cause further animosity.

"Even one small comment on Harry and Meghan would make worldwide news. It could also prompt a response from Harry, which would be unpredictable, like so much. Everything is very delicate," said the source.

It is speculated BBC could use broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, a longtime friend of Charles, to do the interview as they have already built up a rapport.

It's widely reported that Harry and Markle will indeed be welcome at Charles' coronation.