Academy Award Winner Cate Blanchett Ready To Leave Hollywood After ‘Woke’ Critics Trash Tár As ‘Anti-Woman’, Sources Claim

“I first read about it in late August and I was shocked that that was the first I was hearing of it,” Alsop said. “So many superficial aspects of ‘Tár’ seemed to align with my own personal life. But once I saw it I was no longer concerned, I was offended: I was offended as a woman, I was offended as a conductor, I was offended as a lesbian.”

“To have an opportunity to portray a woman in that role and to make her an abuser — for me that was heartbreaking,” Alsop said. “I think all women and all feminists should be bothered by that kind of depiction because it’s not really about women conductors, is it? It’s about women as leaders in our society. People ask, ‘Can we trust them? Can they function in that role?’ It’s the same questions whether it’s about a CEO or an NBA coach or the head of a police department.”