Academy Award Winner Cate Blanchett Ready To Leave Hollywood After ‘Woke’ Critics Trash Tár As ‘Anti-Woman’, Sources Claim
Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett is so disgusted by woke critics condemning her new movie, Tár, she’s ready to leave Hollywood for good, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the psychological drama, the acclaimed Aussie actress, 53, who was nominated for an Oscar for the role, plays the first female conductor of a German orchestra, a power-mad, abusive lesbian. But showing a homosexual woman in such an unflattering light has sparked outrage among the Tinseltown thought police.
“Cate was really hurt and bothered over the way woke Hollywood trashed Tár,” spilled an insider. “She’s accused of being ‘anti-woman’, which she finds ridiculously unfair given that many of her roles are of powerful women.
“She is so sick and tired of the twisted showbiz politics, she’s tempted to just abandon her career and bail on Hollywood until this stupidity subsides, if it ever does,” said the source.
Cate, who lives in the U.S. with her husband, Andrew Upton, 57, sons Dashiell, 21, Roman, 18, and Ignatius, 14, and adopted daughter Edith, 7, recently confessed she years to return to her more laid-back homeland.
“I would love to learn to be patient, to be still and think,” she said. “I really want to spend time in the garden with my mum.”
On top of the critics, the film was trashed by a female conductor named Marin Alsop, who was mentioned in the film. She said about the film, "I was offended as a woman, I was offended as a conductor, I was offended as a lesbian."
“I first read about it in late August and I was shocked that that was the first I was hearing of it,” Alsop said. “So many superficial aspects of ‘Tár’ seemed to align with my own personal life. But once I saw it I was no longer concerned, I was offended: I was offended as a woman, I was offended as a conductor, I was offended as a lesbian.”
“To have an opportunity to portray a woman in that role and to make her an abuser — for me that was heartbreaking,” Alsop said. “I think all women and all feminists should be bothered by that kind of depiction because it’s not really about women conductors, is it? It’s about women as leaders in our society. People ask, ‘Can we trust them? Can they function in that role?’ It’s the same questions whether it’s about a CEO or an NBA coach or the head of a police department.”