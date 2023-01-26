King Charles III EVICTS Disgraced Prince Andrew From Buckingham Palace As Duke Of York Hints At 'Mystery Development' That Could Restore His Reputation

"The king has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew," an insider told The Sun in a development ahead of Charles' coronation on May 6. "First [Andrew's] office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters."

At this time, the embattled Duke of York still remains a Royal Knight of the Garter and a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

Giuffre, who claimed to have been sexually trafficked to Andrew and others by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, made headlines again recently when she dropped a lawsuit against celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz in a surprising turn of events last fall.