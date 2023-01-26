King Charles III EVICTS Disgraced Prince Andrew From Buckingham Palace As Duke Of York Hints At 'Mystery Development' That Could Restore His Reputation
King Charles III gave disgraced brother Prince Andrew the boot from Buckingham Palace, according to a bombshell report that coincides with claims the Duke of York told friends his reputation may soon be restored, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Royal Family announced last year that Andrew had been stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages in January 2022 after he failed to quash his sex assault lawsuit with accuser Virginia Giuffre.
"The king has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew," an insider told The Sun in a development ahead of Charles' coronation on May 6. "First [Andrew's] office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters."
At this time, the embattled Duke of York still remains a Royal Knight of the Garter and a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.
Giuffre, who claimed to have been sexually trafficked to Andrew and others by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, made headlines again recently when she dropped a lawsuit against celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz in a surprising turn of events last fall.
"I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz. This litigation has been very stressful and burdensome for me and my family, and we believe it is time to bring it to an end and move on with our lives," a statement shared on her behalf read.
It's reported Andrew is now considering launching a bid to overturn the rumored $16 million settlement that he struck with Giuffre in February of last year.
Insiders claim that Andrew has been consulting lawyers Andrew Brettler and Blair Berk with hopes of pushing toward a retraction or apology from Giuffre.
"He says that details are about to be made public which will change people's perceptions of him," a January 26 report from the Daily Mail stated, claiming Andrew has informed friends of a mystery development that could restore his relationship with the royals. "He says that it will happen next month."
In a recent on-camera interview after being jailed for child sex trafficking, Epstein's longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell addressed the now-infamous photo of herself, Andrew and Giuffre, claiming it was a "fake," although Guiffre has long stood by her allegations regarding the Duke of York.