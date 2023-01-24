Vladimir Putin's Mercenary Chief Deepens Feud With Russian Leader, Dismisses Moscow Generals As 'A Bunch Of Clowns'

Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief deepened his ongoing feud with the Russian leader this week by calling Moscow’s generals “a bunch of clowns,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who served as “Putin’s Chef” before becoming head of the Wagner Private Military Company, initially angered the Russian leader earlier this month when he claimed his mercenaries successfully took the Ukrainian town of Soledar without the help of Russia’s main military.