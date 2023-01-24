Vladimir Putin's Mercenary Chief Deepens Feud With Russian Leader, Dismisses Moscow Generals As 'A Bunch Of Clowns'
Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief deepened his ongoing feud with the Russian leader this week by calling Moscow’s generals “a bunch of clowns,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, who served as “Putin’s Chef” before becoming head of the Wagner Private Military Company, initially angered the Russian leader earlier this month when he claimed his mercenaries successfully took the Ukrainian town of Soledar without the help of Russia’s main military.
Now, Prigozhin has angered Putin further by ridiculing the Russian president’s generals while also bragging that his soldiers are “superior” to Putin’s Russian Armed Forces.
According to Daily Mail, Prigozhin raged against Moscow’s top brass after Russian Commander-in-Chief General Valery Gerasimov ordered Russian soldiers to shave off their beards and facial hair in an effort to discipline the troops.
“Female war correspondents go into the absolute heat of war,” Prigozhin said in a newly surfaced video. “Jail inmates fight better than units of the Guards. Servicemen with broken spines pass on their military experience at training camps, moving around like robots.”
“And a bunch of clowns try to teach fighters exhausted with hard military labor how many times they ought to shave — and what kind of perfume they must use to greet high commanders,” the Wagner PMC boss continued.
He added, “I believe we must introduce legal restrictions and the harshest punishment with a jail term of up to 50 years for the glamorization of the army.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prigozhin also bragged earlier this month when his mercenaries allegedly conquered the Ukrainian salt mining town of Soledar.
During the offensive, Putin’s mercenary chief claimed his Wagner group is “the most experienced army in the world today” and the Russian soldiers who fought against Nazi Germany in Stalingrad during World War II “pale in comparison” to his forces.
“Neither your grandfathers nor great-grandfathers were involved in such battles,” he told his mercenaries in another surfaced video. “Those who were at Soledar know that even Stalingrad pales in comparison, so thank you. The Motherland and our people are in debt to you.”
Even more startling are reports that Prigozhin may be preparing a coup against Putin to take over as Russia’s leader as a result of the disastrous military campaign still taking place in Ukraine nearly one full year after the “special military operation” was first launched in February 2022.
"Prigozhin has 20,000 bloodthirsty, armed and aggressive men," one intelligence official revealed in December. "They’re telling me: ‘We’re wondering if we should just lay down our arms because we’ve been turned into cannon fodder and go to Moscow?’”
“That’s in their thought process already,” the source added.
If Prigozhin were to execute a coup against Putin, it would be “uncharted territory” for the Russian leader – particularly because Putin’s health is reportedly failing and his own Kremlin officials are growing increasingly more skeptical about Russia’s chances of beating Ukraine.