Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health

In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating , intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader.

Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“He's probably faced with another call-up. That clearly is deeply unpopular in Russia,” Sir Richard Dearlove , the former head of MI6, recently said according to Daily Star . “There must be massive tensions within the leadership group inside the Kremlin, there must be massive tensions socially across Russia over this whole issue.”

The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022.

“I just don't think we can say if he will be deposed,” Dearlove continued. “I rashly predicted last year that on the grounds of probably his health, he gets shuffled off into a sanatorium and would disappear and then you would just have a probably a continuation of the same regime and in someone else's hands.”

“I still think that that's a possibility,” the former head of MI6 added. “There's clearly something wrong with him. Physically, I think. I'm not a clinician but I know there are clinicians analyzing his movements. There's something wrong with him and maybe that is affecting his political judgment as well.”