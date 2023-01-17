Vladimir Putin Is 'Withdrawn, Silent & Deeply Preoccupied' As Sick Russian Leader Continues Suspected Cancer Treatments
Vladimir Putin has become “withdrawn, silent and deeply preoccupied” as he continues to receive treatment for what is believed to be a recent cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The sudden development comes following months of speculation surrounding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health as he also struggles to successfully take Ukraine in a war that started nearly one year ago.
According to General SVR, a Russian Telegram channel that claims to have sources posted within the Kremlin, Putin’s current “course of treatment” has also drastically affected his “psycho-emotional state.”
“Putin is undergoing a course of treatment with drugs which, in addition to their therapeutic effect, cause weakness, dizziness, and lack of appetite, which does not affect his psycho-emotional state in the best way,” said the outlet, citing Putin’s own bodyguards as the ones who provided the startling information.
General SVR further revealed Putin has been “silent” and “receives almost no one” in person while appearing “deeply preoccupied in recent days.”
“He is about to gamble, if not by going for broke, then by raising the stakes to a critical level,” said the Telegram channel.
Putin was last seen in person on Friday attending a funeral in the Russian city of Ufa. While there, the Russian leader was unsteady on his feet and was seen shaking his hands uncontrollably.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin is also rumored to be suffering from Parkinson’s disease and other serious ailments such as dementia, schizoaffective disorder and stomach cancer.
Valery Solovey, a Russian historian and political analyst, revealed in December that Putin is currently receiving Western cancer treatment drugs to combat the severe effects of his condition upon the rest of his body.
But according to Solovey, the drugs are not expected to keep the 70-year-old Russian leader alive for very long.
"I would say that the treatment has been too successful," Solovey said last month. “They have been treating him too well."
"The end is already in sight, even according to the doctors who are curating this treatment because no medication can be endlessly successful," he added. “The dynamics are negative, and his entourage knows this. This is no longer particularly hidden.”