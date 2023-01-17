'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Denies Using Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic After Revealing Washboard Abs

Richards, 54, is the latest celebrity to be accused of using the diabetic drug, which helps prescribers lower their blood sugar and A1C, to lose weight quickly. The accusations came after she posted a photo of herself in the mirror with washboard abs.

Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards denied using a diabetic drug, Ozempic, to trim down, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ozempic has been all the talk after becoming viral on TikTok with rumors of celebrities using the drug.

Many diabetics, who rely on the medication to manage daily life, have taken to social media to express their outrage at those who have used the medication for purely aesthetic reasons. The hype has caused an alleged shortage of the drug.

The 54-year-old Beverly Hills resident denied using the drug. Richards credited her rock-hard abs and toned physique to anything but the diabetic medication.