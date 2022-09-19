New Music On The Way? Rihanna Hits Recording Studio With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky After Claims Lawsuit Against Rapper Is 'Extortion Attempt'
Rihanna's fandom — AKA the Navy — are anticipating new music after the Barbadian bombshell was spotted hitting the recording studio three times in a week, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
There are high hopes that RiRi will finally be dropping fiery jams years after the mega-success of her 2016 album Anti, which featured some of her biggest hits including Work, Needed Me, Love On the Brain, and Desperado.
The chart-topping performer was joined by her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky (real name: Rakim Mayers), as they walked inside the studio on Friday evening after dealing with his legal drama over firearms charges.
It's only been a few months since the famous couple welcomed their first child together in May following her surprise pregnancy announcement.
Rihanna confirmed she was expecting in January by debuting her growing baby bump alongside the Fashion Killa rapper while strolling the streets of New York City.
"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," RiRi said amid her road to motherhood, noting she loved flaunting her bare belly.
After welcoming their little one, legal troubles have mounted for A$AP.
The Goldie hitmaker has been accused of firing shots at A$AP Relli during a dispute in Hollywood back in November, RadarOnline.com can confirm, claiming bullet fragments struck him and injured his hand. Relli filed a lawsuit against Rocky over the incident.
Relli's lawyer added, "As a result of being placed in fear of immediate grievous bodily harm, [Relli] suffered and continues to suffer physical, mental, and emotional injuries."
In August, A$AP entered his not guilty plea to prosecutors' two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.
The court set his bond at $550k and his next hearing was set for November.
Rocky's new lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said in a recent statement that his client is innocent.
"Rocky didn't commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him," claimed Tacopina.
Meanwhile, Rihanna has continued to stick by her boyfriend amid hopes for her ninth studio album to drop by the end of 2022.