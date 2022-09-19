New Music On The Way? Rihanna Hits Recording Studio With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky After Claims Lawsuit Against Rapper Is 'Extortion Attempt'

Rihanna's fandom — AKA the Navy — are anticipating new music after the Barbadian bombshell was spotted hitting the recording studio three times in a week, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

There are high hopes that RiRi will finally be dropping fiery jams years after the mega-success of her 2016 album Anti, which featured some of her biggest hits including Work, Needed Me, Love On the Brain, and Desperado.