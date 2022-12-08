Bombshell! Jury Foreman In Danny Masterson Case Reveals How Inconsistencies In Victims' Testimonies Led To Actor's Mistrial

The jury foreman in Danny Masterson’s rape trial recently spoke out to explain why the case against the embattled actor ended in a mistrial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Masterson’s trial – in which he was accused of forcibly raping three different women between 2001 and 2003 – ended in a mistrial on November 30 after the twelve jury members could not agree on a verdict.