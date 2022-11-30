Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Danny Masterson

Mistrial Declared In 'That 70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson's Criminal Rape Case

danny masterson leah remini scientology tweets fair trial
Source: Mega
By:

Nov. 30 2022, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Danny Masterson will not face 45 years in prison after a mistrial was declared in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned. While prosecutors can still attempt a new trial, the decision was a huge win for That '70s Show actor, who had been fighting three charges of forcible rape.

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson scientology trial delay rick caruso ads
Source: Mega

The jury included a pair of alternates, who took the place of two jurors on Monday after they caught COVID during the holiday weekend.

They informed the judge of the status of their votes, which were as followed: for count one, two guilty and 10 not guilty; for count two, four guilty and eight not guilty; and for count three, five guilty and seven not guilty.

Article continues below advertisement

On November 18, the former jury was deadlocked, revealing they couldn't come to an agreement by sending the judge a note. The judge in the case told them they had not deliberated long enough and ordered them to come back after the Thanksgiving break.

'He Did Not Stop': Actress Jordan Ladd Recalls Pal's Painful Tale Of Danny Masterson's Alleged Assault

danny masterson scientology trial delay rick caruso ads
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Masterson — who is a longtime Scientologist — was accused of raping three women between 2001-2003 during the height of his career while playing Steven Hyde on the popular sitcom.

He had always maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty after he was charged in 2020.

At the time, the actor's attorney Tom Mesereau spoke out on behalf of his client, vowing to fight to the bitter end.

"Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify," he said.

Article continues below advertisement
judge denies danny masterson delay anti scientology ads trial
Source: Mega

Masterson's legal team tried to go after ex-Scientologist Leah Remini, insisting that her tweets about the actor's allegations were preventing him from getting a "fair" trial.

The judge didn't see it that way, telling his attorneys, "Ms. Remini's views don't influence my legal rulings. I follow the case law, and so whatever she is tweeting about certainly has no bearing on the court."

Article continues below advertisement

When it came to the jurors, the judge stated, "I have significantly admonished them not to pay attention to social media and we assume they follow the court's admonition. I don't think any of them indicated that they followed Ms. Remini at all. I know some indicated they had seen her show. But I don't know any of them have been exposed to that."

It appears the judge was right. The fight isn't completely over though.

As RadarOnline.com reported, four women — and one of their husbands — filed a lawsuit in August 2019 against Scientology and Masterson, accusing the church of allegedly stalking them, hacking their phones, and even killing their pets after they came forward to the Los Angeles Police Department with allegations against the actor.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.