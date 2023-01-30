Fox News Commentator FIRES BACK At Ciara After Singer SLAMS Him For Blaming Tyre Nichols' Death On 'Cities Run By Single Mothers'
Jason Whitlock fired back at Ciara this weekend after the singer criticized the Fox News commentator’s remarks regarding Tyre Nichols’ death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Whitlock drew criticism on Friday when he appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss the January 10 death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis, Tennessee police officers.
During his discussion with Carlson, Whitlock shifted the blame for Nichols’ tragic death from the police officers who were caught on video beating the 29-year-old to death to “single Black mothers” and “gang violence.”
"There is a racial element,” Whitlock told Carlson Friday night. “And this is a story about young Black men and their inability to treat each other in a humane way.”
"We are getting the same chaos, disunity and violence that we get in a lot of these cities run by single mothers,” he added after referring to Memphis Police Department Chief Cerelyn Davis as "some Black woman."
One day later, on Saturday, Ciara took to Twitter to slam Whitlock and his “irresponsible” remarks regarding Nichols’ death, single Black mothers and the Memphis Police Department.
"As a Black man to get on national tv and say something like this is irresponsible," Ciara wrote. "A lot of amazing kids have come from single mothers.”
“For you to also undermine single Black women in the midst of this tragedy is so sad,” the 37-year-old “Speechless” singer continued. “This woman just lost her son! Do better!"
Shortly thereafter, Whitlock responded directly to Ciara’s remarks with a rebuttal of his own.
“Appreciate the feedback, Ciara,” the Fox News commentator responded. “But at some point, we are going to have to deal with the negative impact of baby-mama culture.”
“It’s destructive and unsustainable,” Whitlock continued. “Come up out of the denial. Denial won’t fix the problem. Thanks.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Whitlock’s initial remarks came after video footage was released showing the five Memphis police officers beating Nichols within inches of his life following a traffic stop on January 7.
Nichols ultimately passed away from his injuries on January 10, and the five officers involved in the 29-year-old’s death have since been fired and charged with murder and other crimes connected to Nichols’ passing.