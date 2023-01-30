Fox News Commentator FIRES BACK At Ciara After Singer SLAMS Him For Blaming Tyre Nichols' Death On 'Cities Run By Single Mothers'

During his discussion with Carlson, Whitlock shifted the blame for Nichols’ tragic death from the police officers who were caught on video beating the 29-year-old to death to “single Black mothers” and “gang violence.”

"There is a racial element,” Whitlock told Carlson Friday night. “And this is a story about young Black men and their inability to treat each other in a humane way.”

"We are getting the same chaos, disunity and violence that we get in a lot of these cities run by single mothers,” he added after referring to Memphis Police Department Chief Cerelyn Davis as "some Black woman."