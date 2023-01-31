'I Did Him So Bad': Alex Murdaugh Cried Out When Shown Photo Of Murdered Son, Police Testifies
The murder trial of former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh continued in court with a heavy day of testimony. A law enforcement agent claimed under oath that after the murders of his wife and son, the father was shown a brutal crime scene photo and allegedly cried out, "I did him so bad," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alex was charged with the gruesome murders of his wife Maggie, 52, and youngest son, Paul, 22, who were killed at the family's private hunting ranch, Moselle, in June 2021.
Prosecutors alleged that the former attorney killed his family members to deflect from financial crimes he had been accused of.
So far, the double murders have unearthed bizarre past deaths connected to the Murdaughs and additional allegations of criminal mischief from members of the once-prominent Low Country family.
During testimony on Monday, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent Jeff Croft was called to the stand. Croft interviewed Alex days after Maggie and Paul's brutal killings.
Croft claimed that Alex became emotional when he was shown a graphic crime scene photo of his son, who had been killed by a fatal shotgun blast to the head.
"It was so bad, I did him so bad," Croft alleged the father cried out when he saw his son. "He's such a good boy, too."
After Croft made the claim under oath, Alex was seen in court shaking his head at the testimony.
The following day, Alex's defense team attempted to discredit Croft's testimony by replaying the interview at a reduced speed in an attempt to reframe Alex's alleged remarks.
Alex's defense attorney argued that when played back at a reduced speed, Alex actually stated, "They did him so bad." Croft, however, refused to relent on what he allegedly heard, according to People.
"I still hear him say I," Croft told the defense team when they questioned what was said when the clip slowed down.
Croft also testified to shell casings found at the crime scene, which he claimed matched two brands of ammunition recovered from Alex's possession.
Evidence from the crime scene concluded that Maggie and Paul were killed with two different weapons.
While a murder weapon(s) have not been recovered, the agent alleged that two brands of ammunition, as well as a gun, that corresponded with the suspected murder weapon, were found in Alex's extensive gun collection.
The prosecution has additionally claimed that Alex changed clothes after he allegedly killed his wife and son and then drove to his mother's house to establish an alibi.
The defense team has pointed out that Alex was wearing a clean white shirt in police's body cam footage, which was taken from the crime scene after he allegedly returned home from his mother's and found his wife and son murdered at the family's private hunting ranch.