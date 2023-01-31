'I Did Him So Bad': Alex Murdaugh Cried Out When Shown Photo Of Murdered Son, Police Testifies

The murder trial of former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh continued in court with a heavy day of testimony. A law enforcement agent claimed under oath that after the murders of his wife and son, the father was shown a brutal crime scene photo and allegedly cried out, "I did him so bad," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alex was charged with the gruesome murders of his wife Maggie, 52, and youngest son, Paul, 22, who were killed at the family's private hunting ranch, Moselle, in June 2021.

Prosecutors alleged that the former attorney killed his family members to deflect from financial crimes he had been accused of.

So far, the double murders have unearthed bizarre past deaths connected to the Murdaughs and additional allegations of criminal mischief from members of the once-prominent Low Country family.