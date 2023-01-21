GRAPHIC Crime Scene Photos Reveal Gravity Of Gruesome Attack On Alex Murdaugh's Family Ahead Of His Double Homicide Trial

New details have emerged in the double homicide case of two members of South Carolina's prominent Murdaugh family. The family's patriarch, Alex Murdaugh, has been accused of killing his wife, Maggie, 52, and their youngest son, Paul, 22. The gravity of the gruesome attacks was revealed with the release of new information, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The murders of Paul and Maggie have brought a series of bizarre events that read as if they came from a Hollywood movie script.

As the once respected and powerful family's reputation crumbled after the horrific double homicide, the father's legal team attempted a last-ditch effort to have evidence thrown out ahead of his murder trial on January 23.