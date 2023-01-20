Elizabeth Holmes 'Attempted To Flee The Country,' Allegedly Bought One-Way Ticket To Mexico After Conviction

Convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes allegedly made an "attempt to flee the country" after she was convicted in 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Prosecutors made the allegations in a court filing on Friday, accusing the Theranos founder of buying a one-way ticket to Mexico after she was found guilty of defrauding investors.

Holmes, 38, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in November 2021. The new filing, however, alleged that she had no intention of moving into her new digs behind bars.