Elizabeth Holmes 'Attempted To Flee The Country,' Allegedly Bought One-Way Ticket To Mexico After Conviction
Convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes allegedly made an "attempt to flee the country" after she was convicted in 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Prosecutors made the allegations in a court filing on Friday, accusing the Theranos founder of buying a one-way ticket to Mexico after she was found guilty of defrauding investors.
Holmes, 38, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in November 2021. The new filing, however, alleged that she had no intention of moving into her new digs behind bars.
According to CNN, Holmes allegedly purchased a one-way ticket that was scheduled to leave South for Mexico in January 2022.
Prosecutors argued the disgraced start-up founder is a flight risk and should begin her sentence instead of remaining on an estate — which allegedly costs $13,000 per month to maintain — while waiting for her appeal.
The court documents claimed that the trip did not stem from a prior engagement and that the tech founder only canceled her plans after the government intervened.
"The government became aware on January 23, 2022, that Defendant Holmes booked an international flight to Mexico departing on January 26, 2022, without a scheduled return trip," the documents stated. "Only after the government raised this unauthorized flight with defense counsel was the trip canceled."
Anticipating that Holmes would deny their claim, prosecutors detailed their concerns with the alleged one-way travel plan.
In the documents, prosecutors revealed they expected Holmes to "reply that she did not in fact leave the country as scheduled."
Prosecutors continued in the filing that "it is difficult to know with certainty" what Holmes would have done in Mexico "had the government not intervened."
"The incentive to flee has never been higher," the docs continued. Prosecutors added that the Stanford dropout "has the means to act on that incentive."
The filing also included an email from one of Holmes' attorneys to the prosecution, which claimed that the travel plans had been arranged before the verdict.
The defense attorney stated that his client had hoped for a different outcome in her sentencing, which caused her to make the plans to travel to a friend's wedding in Mexico.
Per Holmes' sentencing, she is ordered to turn herself into custody on April 27, 2023.