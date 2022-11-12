Your tip
Pregnant Theranos Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Pleads With Judge For At-Home Sentence Instead Of Prison After Conviction

elizabeth holmes pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 11 2022, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Theranos CEO and founder Elizabeth Holmes pleaded for leniency from the judge presiding over her case as she prepares to be sentenced for fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The disgraced entrepreneur's legal team has requested she serve 18 months on house arrest instead of doing time behind bars for her crimes.

elizabeth holmes
Source: mega

Holmes, who is currently pregnant with her second child, was convicted in January on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy over her failed blood testing start-up.

She falsely claimed her tests could detect a variety of ailments with just a few drops, but technology flaws were later exposed, bringing a once-growing empire crumbling down.

After months of anticipation, Holmes will soon find out her fate — which could be facing serious prison time, in addition to a fine of $250,000, plus restitution for each count of wire fraud and each conspiracy count.

Each fraud count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars, which would likely be served concurrently.

A judge denied her request for a new trial on November 7, and next week, she will return to court for her sentencing hearing on November 18.

Her new trial hopes were squashed after the judge concluded a key prosecution witness' recent attempt to contact her wasn't enough to give her another chance.

elizabethholmes
Source: mega
Many have become familiar with the case after seeing the Hulu series The Dropout, starring actress Amanda Seyfried.

"Elizabeth has watched the show," a friend told RadarOnline earlier this year. "How could she not? When your entire life has been consumed by one thing, Theranos, she cannot move past it."

"Elizabeth, of course, isn't happy with the show," added the pal. "She might be furious, but she could also be delusional. Elizabeth insists the show takes great liberties about what really went on at her start-up (business)."

elizabethholmes
Source: mega
The source noted that Seyfried certainly looked the part while portraying Holmes, but "Elizabeth doesn't feel like she will get a fair go in the series."

"She knows it'll be dramatic but she at least hopes the next episodes will show how she desperately tried to fix the problems at Theranos."

