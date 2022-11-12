Pregnant Theranos Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Pleads With Judge For At-Home Sentence Instead Of Prison After Conviction

Holmes, who is currently pregnant with her second child, was convicted in January on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy over her failed blood testing start-up.

She falsely claimed her tests could detect a variety of ailments with just a few drops, but technology flaws were later exposed, bringing a once-growing empire crumbling down.

After months of anticipation, Holmes will soon find out her fate — which could be facing serious prison time, in addition to a fine of $250,000, plus restitution for each count of wire fraud and each conspiracy count.