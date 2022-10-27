Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Calls Into Question Mental State Of Witness Who Provided Testimony Against Her During Trial
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes recently requested a court reexamine the “mental wellbeing” of one witness who provided testimony against her during her trial earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Holmes and her legal team reportedly requested the court reexamine Dr. Adam Rosendorff.
Rosendorff, who previously served as the Theranos lab director, allegedly visited Holmes in August and expressed regret regarding his testimony against the 38-year-old Theranos founder.
According to Daily Mail, Holmes argued to a District Court in San Jose on Monday that Rosendorff’s August visit provided enough reason for Judge Edward Davila to not only doubt the witness’ wellbeing but also the legitimacy of the guilty verdict handed down to Holmes as a result of Rosendorff’s witness testimony.
Holmes’ legal team also reportedly cited an interview Rosendorff gave to a South African Jewish publication where the doctor spoke about his history of “mental breakdowns” and “medications.”
Rosendorff has since spoken out and maintained his “mental state was solid” when he visited the pregnant Theranos founder in August.
Rosendorff also recently revealed he suffered “breakdown, medication, hospitalization, and health problems” as a result of blowing the whistle on Holmes and her misconduct as a Theranos executive.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Holmes was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud after misleading investors about a revolutionary health diagnostic technology that could run an “array” of different tests with only a few drops of a patient’s blood.
She was found guilty in early January after first being charged three years before, and is set to be sentenced on November 18.
The disgraced businesswoman faces 20 years in prison for her crimes, plus a fine of $250,000 and restitution for the four counts she was found guilty of – meaning she is facing a fine of more than $1 million.
During her trial, Rosendorff testified as a witness and explained how he felt compelled to blow the whistle on Holmes after finding she and her lover-turned-business partner, Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani, were misleading consumers and investors about their health diagnostic technology.
“I felt pressured to vouch for tests that I did not have confidence in,” the doctor explained. “I came to believe that the company believed more about PR and fundraising than about patient care.”
If Holmes' latest request is granted, she would receive a new trial.