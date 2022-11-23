'Heaven' Compared To Other Facilities: Judge Recommends Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Serve Time In Prison 'Camp' After 11-Year Sentence
A judge has recommended convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes serve her time in a minimum-security federal prison camp, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former biotechnology entrepreneur was found guilty in January of defrauding investors in connection with her Silicon Valley blood-testing start-up, Theranos, Inc.
Holmes, who is pregnant with baby #2, was recently sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison, and ordered to serve three months of supervised release upon the completion of her incarceration.
Judge Edward Davila in San Jose proposed for Holmes to be designated to the Federal Prison Camp at Bryan, Texas, a court filing revealed.
According to their website, there are 539 inmates currently being housed.
Criminal defense attorney Alan Ellis told Bloomberg that it will feel like "heaven" compared to other prisons for Holmes, noting there will be "no walls, no bars, no fences."
The prison offers family visitation and requires its inmates to participate in work programs.
RadarOnline.com has viewed the facility's handbook, which details what Holmes' days behind bars could look like if she is indeed sent to FBC Bryan.
The facility's handbook states a general wake-up for all inmates is 6:00 AM, and Holmes will have "sufficient clothing to allow at least three changes of clothes weekly."
Once assigned duties are performed, the available leisure activities include "organized and informal games, sports, physical fitness, table games, hobby crafts, music programs, intramural activities, social and cultural organizations, and movies."
The US Bureau of Prisons will have the final say on where she goes, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Judge Davila ordered Holmes to surrender herself into custody by April 27, 2023. She is expected to give birth to her second child before then.
In a sentencing memo, Holmes' partner, Billy Evans, pleaded for leniency in hopes their family wouldn't be torn apart. Holmes had previously requested home confinement.
"My heart is broken with the thought of spending any days away from Liz, for a future in which my son grows up with a relationship with his mother on the other side of glass armed by guards," he wrote before Holmes found out her fate.