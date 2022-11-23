'Heaven' Compared To Other Facilities: Judge Recommends Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Serve Time In Prison 'Camp' After 11-Year Sentence

A judge has recommended convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes serve her time in a minimum-security federal prison camp, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former biotechnology entrepreneur was found guilty in January of defrauding investors in connection with her Silicon Valley blood-testing start-up, Theranos, Inc.

Holmes, who is pregnant with baby #2, was recently sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison, and ordered to serve three months of supervised release upon the completion of her incarceration.