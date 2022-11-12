Cory Booker Reveals He Bonded With Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Over Almonds In Supportive Letter To Judge
Cory Booker wrote a letter of support to Judge Edward Davila, hoping to convince him to consider showing leniency to disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.
The U.S. senator is one of 130 different people to vouch for Holmes' character as she awaits her sentencing hearing which is scheduled to take place next week.
"I knew Ms. Holmes for about six years before charges were brought against her. We first met at a public policy conference hosted by the late Senator John McCain, bonding at a dinner when we discovered we were both vegan," Booker wrote. "There was nothing to eat, and we shared a small bag of almonds."
"In the years since, I've always been struck by the way our conversations focused on her desires to make a positive impact on the world," he noted.
Booker also shared that in his experience, Holmes was "most interested" in discussing "world events and national global challenges," such as combatting hunger, climate change, improving the healthcare system, as well as other various philanthropic causes.
"Her focus was always thoughtful, demonstrating a depth of knowledge about such issues, a curiosity to know more, and a determination to make a difference herself," he continued. "I believe, from those conversations, she was not only sincere about her interests but a person who would indeed dedicate herself to making positive contributions in the world beyond her company."
The New Jersey politician added that he considers Holmes a friend, and he "holds onto the hope that she can make contributions to the lives of others, and that she can, despite mistakes, make the world a better place."
Holmes was convicted on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy this past January. Despite attempting to get a shot at a new trial, the judge denied the request and she now faces up to 20 years behind bars for each fraud charge.
As Radar previously reported, the pregnant 38-year-old's legal team asked that she be sentenced to 18 months on house arrest, as opposed to serving prison time.