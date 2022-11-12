Cory Booker Reveals He Bonded With Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Over Almonds In Supportive Letter To Judge

Booker also shared that in his experience, Holmes was "most interested" in discussing "world events and national global challenges," such as combatting hunger, climate change, improving the healthcare system, as well as other various philanthropic causes.

"Her focus was always thoughtful, demonstrating a depth of knowledge about such issues, a curiosity to know more, and a determination to make a difference herself," he continued. "I believe, from those conversations, she was not only sincere about her interests but a person who would indeed dedicate herself to making positive contributions in the world beyond her company."

The New Jersey politician added that he considers Holmes a friend, and he "holds onto the hope that she can make contributions to the lives of others, and that she can, despite mistakes, make the world a better place."