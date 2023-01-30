Alex Murdaugh Jury Shown GRUESOME New Crime Scene Photos Showing Aftermath Of The Bloody Attack On His Wife & Son

New crime scene photos were shown to the jury in the double homicide trial for South Carolina father Alex Murdaugh. The previously unreleased photos showed the gruesome murder of Alex's wife Maggie Murdaugh and the prominent family's youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Crime scene photos were previously released to show the layout of the Murdaugh family's 1,700-acre hunting ranch, known as "Moselle," where the double murder was committed.

The jury viewed the bloody set of new photos and weapons allegedly seized from Alex's gun room as the former attorney's defense team attempted to argue the theory that a second suspect was responsible for the fatal gunshot wounds of his wife and child.

The crime scene photos gave new meaning to the depth of cruelty unleashed on Maggie and Paul, who were caught off guard when they were brutally killed.