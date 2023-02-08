Massachusetts Mother Accused Of Killing Her Children Built Snowman With Them On Morning Of MurdersMassachusetts Mother Accused Of Killing Her Children Built Snowman With Them On Morning Of Murders, Prosecutors Claim

Disturbing new details in the heartbreaking case of a Massachusetts mother who was accused of killing her three children. Prosecutors claimed that Lindsay Clancy built a snowman with her kids hours before she allegedly killed them, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The prosecution attempted to use the timeline of January 24, the day of the murders, to prove their claim that Clancy, 32, enacted a sinister and thought-out plan to end her children's lives.

The 32-year-old mother claimed she heard voices that directed her to harm her children in a moment of psychosis.