Massachusetts Mother Accused Of Killing Her Children Built Snowman With Them On Morning Of MurdersMassachusetts Mother Accused Of Killing Her Children Built Snowman With Them On Morning Of Murders, Prosecutors Claim
Disturbing new details in the heartbreaking case of a Massachusetts mother who was accused of killing her three children. Prosecutors claimed that Lindsay Clancy built a snowman with her kids hours before she allegedly killed them, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The prosecution attempted to use the timeline of January 24, the day of the murders, to prove their claim that Clancy, 32, enacted a sinister and thought-out plan to end her children's lives.
The 32-year-old mother claimed she heard voices that directed her to harm her children in a moment of psychosis.
Clancy was arraigned in a Plymouth District Court on Tuesday via Zoom from her hospital bed, where she received treatment from injuries sustained that day.
During court, prosecutors revealed distressing details of the mother's alleged actions on the day of the murders as they laid out their claim that she was not mentally compromised.
According to ABC News, prosecutors said January 24 began as a normal day.
Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Prosecutors stated that Clancy took her children to a pediatrician appointment and when the mother returned home with her kids, she built a snowman with them in the backyard.
All the while, though, Clancy was allegedly setting up the heinous crimes.
The state claimed a few hours later, the Massachusetts mother searched on Apple maps how long it would take to drive to a restaurant in a nearby town.
Plymouth District Attorney Jennifer Sprague claimed that Clancy deliberately chose the restaurant that was located outside of their town — and claimed that when the mother placed the food pick-up order, "nothing was out of the ordinary."
- BREAKING: Bomb Threat Suspends Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial, Courthouse Forced To Evacuate
- Illinois Woman Accused Of Poisoning Man With Eye Drops After His Decomposing Body Found Boxed Up In Storage Unit
- Caretaker Claims 'Fidgety' Alex Murdaugh Showed Up To Mom's House Unannounced After Murders, Returned Days Later To Allegedly Hide 'Blue Tarp'
"Her voice was not slurred or impaired in any way," Sprague said of Clancy, according to the hostess who took the order.
Sprague stated that after the mother sent her husband, Patrick Clancy, to the restaurant, she asked him to pick up medications from CVS before returning home.
The husband allegedly told prosecutors that his wife seemed "completely normal" on the phone call, but noted that it "seemed like she was in the middle of something."
Patrick's life changed forever when he returned home.
According to prosecutors, Patrick returned home and found his wife in the backyard with cuts to her wrists and neck. A second-story window was open, where Clancy jumped from and was left paraplegic.
When Patrick asked his wife where the children were, she allegedly told him "the basement."
The children were found with exercise bands wrapped tightly around their necks. Two of the children were pronounced dead at the hospital and an infant was later pulled off of life support.
The judge declared no monetary bail set for Clancy, and she was ordered to remain in custody and under observation at the hospital.