Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.
NewsNation obtained the timeline of events, including details of his termination letter, showing the Idaho murder suspect was warned multiple times about his alleged bad behavior.
According to Ashleigh Banfield, Kohberger was accused of having a "sexist attitude towards females that he interacted with at the school," being "rude to the women," and grading them "differently than the men."
The newly discovered outline revealed the Ph.D. student had an altercation with a professor on September 23, and 10 days later, on October 3, he had a meeting to discuss his "professional behavior."
Kohberger received an email about his "failure to meet expectations" on October 21.
He met with professors to discuss an "improvement plan" on November 2, just 11 days before the brutal murders happened. On December 7, Kohberger had another meeting with professors — this time to discuss his improvement plan progress.
Two days later, he allegedly had a second altercation with the same professor in which he was informed "it became apparent that you had not made progress regarding professionalism."
Kohberger was officially terminated by Washington State University on December 19.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kaylee, Maddie, Xana, and Ethan were murdered in the early morning hours of November 13. Kohberger — who lived roughly 10 miles away from the murder home — was arrested in Pennsylvania on December 30 while visiting his family for the holidays.
He was extradited to Idaho and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. The affidavit revealed details that linked Kohberger to the crime, including DNA found on the knife sheath matching his, his white Hyundai Elantra, and his cell phone records.
RadarOnline.com later discovered several items were removed from Kohberger's Pullman, Washington, apartment, possibly connecting him to the victims, including blood and multiple hair fibers.