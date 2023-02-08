Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > University Of Idaho Murders

Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'

bryan kohberger crime passion neighbor conversation idaho murders
Source: Mega
By:

Feb. 8 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
bryan kohberger ate restaurant murder victims
Source: LATAH COUNTY JAIL; @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM

Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.

NewsNation obtained the timeline of events, including details of his termination letter, showing the Idaho murder suspect was warned multiple times about his alleged bad behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Ashleigh Banfield, Kohberger was accused of having a "sexist attitude towards females that he interacted with at the school," being "rude to the women," and grading them "differently than the men."

kohberger mug
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

The newly discovered outline revealed the Ph.D. student had an altercation with a professor on September 23, and 10 days later, on October 3, he had a meeting to discuss his "professional behavior."

Kohberger received an email about his "failure to meet expectations" on October 21.

He met with professors to discuss an "improvement plan" on November 2, just 11 days before the brutal murders happened. On December 7, Kohberger had another meeting with professors — this time to discuss his improvement plan progress.

Two days later, he allegedly had a second altercation with the same professor in which he was informed "it became apparent that you had not made progress regarding professionalism."

MORE ON:
University Of Idaho Murders
Article continues below advertisement
university of idaho murders
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/@XANAKERNODLE / @MADDIEMOGEN/INSTAGRAM

Kohberger was officially terminated by Washington State University on December 19.

Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kaylee, Maddie, Xana, and Ethan were murdered in the early morning hours of November 13. Kohberger — who lived roughly 10 miles away from the murder home — was arrested in Pennsylvania on December 30 while visiting his family for the holidays.

bryan kohberger ate restaurant murder victims
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

He was extradited to Idaho and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. The affidavit revealed details that linked Kohberger to the crime, including DNA found on the knife sheath matching his, his white Hyundai Elantra, and his cell phone records.

RadarOnline.com later discovered several items were removed from Kohberger's Pullman, Washington, apartment, possibly connecting him to the victims, including blood and multiple hair fibers.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.