Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Dined At Restaurant Where Two Victims Worked Before Massacre
Bryan Kohberger ate at the restaurant where Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, worked multiple times before their brutal slayings, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A former employee at the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho, claimed the murder suspect visited the eatery "at least twice" for vegan pizza.
Madison and Xana — who were murdered inside their off-campus home on November 13 alongside two other students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20, — were waitresses at the restaurant.
It's unclear if either of the ladies waited on Kohberger, 28, during his alleged visits; however, it's long been speculated that's where the victims' paths may have crossed the suspect.
The ex-staffer alleged Kohberger was memorable because of his strict vegan diet, adding he always made sure his vegan pizza did not touch any animal products. The murder suspect's estranged aunt spoke about his diet, revealing he once asked her to buy new pots and pans to oblige to his vegan demands.
According to People, law enforcement is aware of Kohberger's alleged visits to the Mad Greek, with both employees and the owner reportedly being interviewed. Surveillance video from the restaurant and surrounding businesses have also been collected.
Kohberger — who was a PhD student studying criminology at the nearby Washington State University — was arrested in Pennsylvania on December 30 while visiting his family for the holidays.
He was extradited to Idaho and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. The affidavit revealed details that linked Kohberger to the crime, including DNA found on the knife sheath matching his, his white Hyundai Elantra, and his cell phone records.
RadarOnline.com later discovered several items were removed from Kohberger's Pullman, Washington, apartment — located less than 10 miles away from the murder home — possibly connecting him to the victims, including blood and multiple hair fibers.
Kohberger was in court last week, where he waived his right to a speedy trial. His preliminary trial is on June 26, and he's planning to fight for his freedom.