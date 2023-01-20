Video Of George Santos Dressed As Brazilian Drag Queen 'Kitara' EXPOSED After GOP House Rep. DENIES Sex Swap Allegations

According to the video, which has since been uploaded to YouTube, Santos is seemingly spotted at the 4:19 mark dressed in a black dress and wearing dark sunglasses. He also appeared to have long hair dressed in a ponytail.

"I do presentations at 1940 in Jacarepagua, I do Cascadura, I also did Cabaret Casanova in Gloria and I did one at Le Boy," Santos said in the video, apparently referencing some of Rio’s most well-known drag bars.

“The event is good, well-organized,” he continued. “I really love it.”