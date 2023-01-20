'Pitch Perfect' Star Brittany Snow Files For Divorce From Husband Tyler Stanaland

Aca-bye! Brittany Snow has officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Tyler Stanaland, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The Pitch Perfect actress, 36, pulled the plug on her marriage to the real estate agent on Wednesday, just four months after they split following a disastrous first season of Selling O.C.

Her filing comes less than two months before what would have been their third wedding anniversary. The pair wed in Malibu, CA, on March 14, 2020. Despite publically embarrassing her by heavily flirting on camera with his Selling O.C. costar Alex Hall, Brittany cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split.

The John Tucker Must Die actress also revealed the two had a prenup in place before they wed — so money shouldn't hold up the process. Brittany announced their separation in September. "After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives," she wrote on Instagram.

Tyler was spotted with Alex that same day his breakup went public. The two looked a little too close for comfort despite insisting they were only friends. Fans thought reconciliation was in Brittany and Tyler's future after they were seen on a date after their separation.

The pair were photographed at dinner with their beloved dog. They were also seen the next morning grabbing coffee with Tyler wearing the same clothes as the night before, indicating they spent the night together. Their AM outing added fire to the reconciliation speculation; however, any chance of a romantic reunion was short-lived.

Brittany and Tyler's relationship was over almost as quickly as it started. The duo got engaged in 2019 and became husband and wife in March 2020. His close friendship with Alex and another costar trying to kiss him off-camera didn't help their marriage.

At the time of their split, sources revealed that Tyler joining the Netflix show was a huge catalyst to other issues in their relationship, with insiders claiming the drama surrounding the spin-off had "taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent."

