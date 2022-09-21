Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland Fuel Reconciliation Rumors With Tense Date Night, Sleepover After Separation
Actress Brittany Snow and reality star Tyler Stanaland were spotted on a tense date night together following their separation announcement, RadarOnline.com can confirm, fueling speculation they could be giving their marriage another chance.
On Tuesday night, the Pitch Perfect star and Selling the OC personality hit up a restaurant together in Los Angeles with their dog, Charlie.
Snow and Stanaland appeared to be deep in conversation as she listened intently with a hand rested under her cheek as they caught up post-split.
Rumor has it that he spent the evening with Snow as they were seen out and about again the following morning while grabbing some coffee to start their day.
Stanaland was clad in his same gray hoodie and dark pants while the John Tucker Must Die alum changed into a white tank top and jeans in photos obtained by TMZ.
The duo revealed they were calling it quits in an Instagram post last week, the same day he was spotted having dinner at SOTA Sushi in Corona Del Mar with costar Alex Hall.
Fans thought he was quickly moving on as they appeared to be quite cozy while dining with others — including castmate Polly Brindle — but sources close to Stanaland said they are strictly platonic while also noting that he has been leaning on friends as of late.
"Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," wrote Snow in her post, adding how they want to remain cordial and friendly after their breakup. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."
The pair got engaged in 2019 and became husband and wife in March 2020.
Theories of there being trouble in paradise swirled more than ever after he revealed that one of his Selling the OC costars attempted to kiss him off-camera.
"On the show, out of respect for her, I am just trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama, we can all focus on what we should be doing," he said of the moment shared with Kayla Cardona, who also explained on her own behalf that "that nothing has ever happened or even come close to it."
Insiders said Stanaland joining the Netflix-streamed spinoff was a catalyst to other issues in their relationship, with sources claiming it's "taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent."