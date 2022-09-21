Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland Fuel Reconciliation Rumors With Tense Date Night, Sleepover After Separation

Theories of there being trouble in paradise swirled more than ever after he revealed that one of his Selling the OC costars attempted to kiss him off-camera.

"On the show, out of respect for her, I am just trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama, we can all focus on what we should be doing," he said of the moment shared with Kayla Cardona, who also explained on her own behalf that "that nothing has ever happened or even come close to it."

Insiders said Stanaland joining the Netflix-streamed spinoff was a catalyst to other issues in their relationship, with sources claiming it's "taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent."