Brittany Snow & Husband Tyler Stanaland Split After Drama On 'Selling The OC'
Brittany Snow and her husband, Tyler Stanaland, announced their decision to part ways following two years of marriage, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The John Tucker Must Die actress, 36, and Selling the OC star shared their respective statements via social media on Wednesday, revealing they are calling it quits less than one month after the new Netflix series premiered.
"This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another," the joint statement began. "We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."
"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," added Snow and Stanaland. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."
Breakup rumors have been swirling ever since drama erupted on the show as it was revealed that while intoxicated, his co-star Kayla Cardona attempted to kiss Stanaland.
The co-stars later cleared the air and reconciled.
"Obviously, it was just a wild night and nothing happened, but it was enough that it made me feel uncomfortable and it wasn’t the first time," he said. "So, moving forward I need to make sure that there are boundaries in our relationship — both personally and professionally."
Reports claim his marriage to Snow hit the rocks after a series of events, fueled by what happened while off-camera.
"They had issues before, but this is the final straw," an insider told PEOPLE. "Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant. He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms."
Another insider added, "All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He's been trying to be really respectful but it's taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent."
Snow and the real estate agent started dating in 2018 after he slid into her DMs. They went on to get engaged in early 2019 and made it official on March 14, 2020.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cardona for comment amid the split news.