Emotionless Hilaria Baldwin Spotted In NYC Hours After Husband Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter For 'Rust' Death Of Halyna Hutchins
Alec Baldwin’s wife appeared stony-faced and emotionless this week just hours after learning her husband was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alec’s wife, Hilaria, was spotted on Thursday entering the couple’s Manhattan apartment alongside several of their seven children.
According to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old did not speak to the reporters posted up outside her apartment and quickly rushed inside after gathering her children as they arrived home from school.
Alec was nowhere to be seen.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Alec was charged on Thursday afternoon with involuntary manslaughter for the October 21, 2021 on-set shooting death of Hutchins after the gun the 64-year-old 30 Rock actor was holding suddenly fired a live bullet.
Rust head armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, while the film's first assistant director – David Halls – agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.
“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew,” New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement while announcing the charges.
“On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice,” she added.
- 'He Doesn't Get A Free Pass': Prosecutor TEARS INTO Alec Baldwin After Announcing Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Over Shooting Death Of Halyna Hutchins
- Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Steps Out Wearing $300 Slippers Before Husband Is Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over 'Rust' Shooting
- Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Fatal 'Rust' Shooting, Faces Up To 5 Years In Prison
Shortly after the Santa Fe prosecutor announced the involuntary charge against the Rust producer, Alec’s attorney spoke out to confirm the actor will “fight” the charge against him.
"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice,” Alec’s defense attorney, Luke Nikas, said Thursday.
"Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set," Nikas continued. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."
"We will fight these charges, and we will win," the actor’s attorney concluded.
Alec also reportedly called the charge against him a “terrible miscarriage of justice.”
If found guilty, the actor could face up to five years in prison for the death of Hutchins.